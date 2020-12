Farmer Dies As Elephant Tramples Him In Odisha

Farmer Dies As Elephant Tramples Him In Odisha

Dhenkanal: An elephant has allegedly trampled a farmer to death in dhenkanal district of Odisha late night yesterday.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Chaini Sahoo (60) of Bereni village under Dhenkanal Sadar Forest Range.

He was attacked by the elephant when he had gone to his farmland to keep guard his crops.

Forest officials reached the spot in the morning today and are investigating into the matter.