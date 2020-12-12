Aska: Tragic struck a family, when both the couple from Aska died of electrocution with a live wire at Burupada village under Hinjlicut police station in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The deceased identified as Hina Samal and Bishnu Samal, residents of Burupada village.

The mishap took place at 4 am in the morning when both of them went to their farmland to pluck cauliflowers when they came in contact with a 11KV live wire and became critical.

On being informed son Gouda Samal rushed to the spot and immediately admitted them to the Hinjli hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

A pal of gloom descended the village following the incident.