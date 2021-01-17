Keonjhar: The famous shrine of Maa Tarini in Ghatagaon area of Keonjhar district in Odisha is all set to reopen tomorrow.
The temple had been closed down for a period of more than nine months following the Covid outbreak.
It is noteworthy that only darshan will be allowed between 8:00am to 12:30pm and 4:00pm to 6:30pm.
The devotees shall not be allowed to light ‘diyas’ or offer ‘bhog’ at the temple.
All the Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs) shall be followed strictly inside the temple premises.