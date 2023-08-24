Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Famous Odia singer Pranab Pattanaik unwell, Odisha CM sends aid

The famous and popular Odia singer Pranab Pattanaik is unwell and has been hospitalized, said reliable reports on Thursday. 

Pic Credits: Department of Culture Govt of Odisha

Cuttack: The famous and popular Odia singer Pranab Pattanaik is unwell and has been hospitalized, said reliable reports on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning that on hearing the news of famous singer Pranab Patnaik’s illness, the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has sent aid.

He has also directed the director Dilip Rautrai to oversee the medical arrangements. The CM has sanctioned a sum of rupees one lakh for his treatment.

The famous Odisha-based singer Pranab Pattanaik started his music career in 1958 as a playback singer for the first time in the film ‘Maa’.

He has rendered his voice in more than 200 Odia films under the banner of almost all the music directors of Odisha and outside.

