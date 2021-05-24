Famous Odia Preacher Charan Ramdas Succumbs To Covid-19

By WCE 1

Puri: Famous Television Preacher Charan Ramdas succumbed to Covid-19 in Puri today while undergoing treatment.

He was admitted to Covid-19 hospital in Puri for the last four days after he tested positive for the deadly virus. He breathed his last at 10 PM .

He was a famous preacher and use to give speeches on Lord Jagannath and Hindu religion.

BJD Leader and Deputy Chairman of state planning Board Sanjay Das Verma, BJP Leader  Samir Mohanty expressed their grief over the demise of Pandit Charan Ramdas.

