Puri: The famous Jagannath temple in Puri shall remain closed for four hours today informed the Srimandir Temple Administration today.

The temple shall be closed for the ‘banaka lagi’ ritual of Lord Jagannath which is slated to be held from 4pm to 8pm. During this time, the temple shall be closed.

The Datta Mohapatra sevayats will conduct the ‘banaka lagi’ ritual of the holy trinity in isolation hence the darshan will be closed.

Al the temple gates shall be closed during the rituals.

