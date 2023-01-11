Famous Dhabaleswar Temple reopens for devotees today

Cuttack: The famous Dhabaleswar temple in Cuttack district has reopened for the public from today. The devotees can visit the temple through a temporary road from 10 am, informed sub-collector Hemant Kumar Swain.

The temple has been closed for over two months for the repair of the suspended bridge following the deadly accident of Morbi bridge in Gujurat. The authorities had imposed section 144 around the temple due to the weak condition of the suspended bridge.

The administration organised virtual darshan for devotees following the closing of the hanging bridge.