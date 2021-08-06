Famous Dhabaleswar Temple in Odisha reopens for devotees today

dhabaleswar temple reopens
Cuttack: The Dhabaleswar temple, one of the famous Shaivapith in Cuttack district, has reopened for the public from today. The temple will remain open from 6 am to 8 pm.

All the devotees can visit the Lord amid strict Covid restrictions including usage of masks and maintaining social distancing.

As per the orders the devotees suffering from any co-morbidities, pregnant women, devotees above 65 years of age and children below 10 years of age have been denied entry.

Odisha government recently announced new Covid unlock guidelines for the month of August in which it clearly mentioned that district administrations are authorized to decide on reopening of religious places at their respective jurisdiction.

