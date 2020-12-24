Famous Atharanala Bridge Of Puri To Be Closed From Today

Puri: The famous Atharanala bridge of Puri has been closed from today informed the Puri district administration on Thursday.

The decision was taken after the recommendation of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for its conservation and beautification.

It is noteworthy that the 85-metre long bridge is considered to mark the beginning of Puri and has a significant religious believes surrounding it.

The bridge was constructed in the 13th century on Musa river by King Bhanu Deva of the Ganga Dynasty.