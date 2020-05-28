Family, villagers worship for early recovery of Odia film veteran Bijay Mohanty

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: The family members and villagers of Pandiri village in this district of Odisha worshiped for the early recovery of Odia film veteran actor Bijay Mohanty on Thursday.

Pandiri village is the native place of the actor. Mohanty was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday following a cardiac-arrest. His condition is said to be critical.

As per reports, the family members and villagers offered lamp and worshiped at the shrine of the family’s prime deity Laxminarayan, wishing quick recovery of the actor.

When it comes to films, Bijay Mohanty has acted in more than 100 Odia films after initiating his career as the protagonist in the Odia film Chilika Tire (1977). The actor has a huge fan base in Odisha.

