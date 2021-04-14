Jajpur: The skeleton, which had been recovered from a pond in the Kapileswara village under Jajpur Sadar Police limits in Jajpur district of Odisha, has been identified. The skeleton has been identified as the daughter of Sarat Rout of Khandara village.

As per reports, about three months ago the girl was missing from Sarat’s house. An FIR had been lodged in this connection in Jajpur Sadar Police station. Family members of the girl had informed police that one Harihara Nayak of Balipada village is behind her missing.

However, they have claimed that as Police did not take any steps in this regard, finally the girl was raped, murdered and thrown to the pond.

The family members have further alleged that since Harihara was a driver for the Police Department, he has been granted favour and no action has been taken against him. Police are yet to give their reaction to this allegation.

On the other hand Harihara Nayak is yet to be arrested.