Family prepares 75 dishes for Son- in-law in Puri dist of Odisha

Gop: In an interesting happening, a family in Puri district of Odisha reportedly prepared 75 dishes to woo their son-in-law. The photos of the dishes have gone viral on social media.

As per reports, Niharika, the daughter of one Biswajit Sahu of Madhuban village near Nayahat under Gop block of the district married Debi Prasad of Pandav Nagar on December 11.

As per the Odia tradition, the couple had been invited to the girl’s mother’s place for ‘Dasa Mangalabar’ on Monday. In this first visit to the in-law’s house, the girl’s paternal family did not want to leave any stone unturned to make their son-in-law happy and prepared 75 dishes which is a rare affair.

The items included Arua anna, dal fry, fish curry, mutton and other dishes. The incident has become the talk of the town in Gop block area.