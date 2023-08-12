Family of 5 swept away in Puri beach of Odisha, rescued later

Puri: Today one family consisting of five family members were swept away in Puri sea, said reliable reports on Saturday.

Further, it is worth mentioning that, all five were rescued alive by the fire and emergency service personnel.

The persons who have been rescued are as mentioned below:

1. Rekha Mahali 34 years, daughter of Hemanta Mahali

2. Devi Mahali 54 years, wife of Kartik Mahali

3. Sumitra Mahali 52 years, wife of Uttam Mahali

4. Sudip Mahali 19 years

5. Prashan Mahali 25 years

All of them belong to Hadua post office of North 24 parganas in the state of West Bengal. The rescue operation was effected in Sector 9 and Sector 10 area of Puri sea beach, said sources.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.