Family kills neighbour for breaking branch of drumstick tree in Odisha

Puri: In a shocking incident, the members of a family hacked their neighbour to death for a petty reason. Somehow a branch of their drumstick tree broke when he was parking his vehicle near the house. Agitated with this small fault, the family attacked him with sharp weapons and as a result he was killed.

The incident took place in the Nua Baligan village under Chandan Police limits in Puri district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Bhimsen Behera of the village.

As per reports, two neighboring families had past enmity. For many years there was tension between both the families. On the unfortunate day, Bhimsen Behera drove his vehicle and reached the house.

When he was parking the vehicle somehow a branch of the drumstick tree of his neighour broke.

Accordingly, a verbal spat erupted between Behera and the members of his neighbour’s family. Within no time it took an ugly turn and the neighbour’s family members attacked him with sharp weapons. He sustained critical injury on his head due to the attack.

Hence, his family rushed him to different hospitals one after one, but finally he succumbed to the injury in a private hospital.

An autopsy of the body was conducted at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. The body was then handed over to the family members of the deceased. The entire village is in a state of mourning.

The locals are discussing that a man was killed merely due to the breaking of a tree branch.

On the other hand, the local people are also blaming laxity of the police after this incident. It is being said that if the police would have taken proper action during the previous fight between the two, then the life would not have ended.

Meanwhile, the main accused persons of the incident are absconding. The police are yet to catch the culprits.