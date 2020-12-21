Family Feud Turns Fatal, Father Hacks Son To Death In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: A suspected family feud turned fatal after a man allegedly hacked his son to death with an axe under Kalata Police station of Banei area in Sundergarh district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Samaran Danga.

According to reports, Samaran is the son of Santosh Danga’s first wife. He used to argue with his father and stepmother regularly after coming home in an inebriated condition.

In a fit of rage, Santosh Danga attacked Samaran with an axe and killed him on the spot.

To destroy evidence, the husband and wife duo tied the body and disposed it in a canal inside the Matajhar forest.

After receiving information from a reliable source, the Koida police team reached the spot, seized the body and the weapon used in the murder.

Police has registered a case and arrested Santosh Danga for the murder. A investigation has been started regarding the matter. Further reports awaited.