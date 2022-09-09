Family court levies penalty on Anubhav and Varsha for delaying proceedings of their marital discord

Cuttack: The Cuttack family court has reportedly levied a penalty on actor-turned-politician Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini for deliberately delaying the proceedings of the court.

According to reports, the court, while conducting a hearing on the marital discord case of Anubhav and Varsh today, imposed a fine of Rs 5000 each on both of them for purposefully delaying the court proceedings. The court has asked the duo to pay the penalty by September 14.

This apart, the court has directed both the parties not to deliberately delay the proceedings of the court further and scheduled the next hearing of the case on September 14.

While scheduling the next hearing of the case, the family court also asked both Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha Priyadarshini to remain present during the hearing on September 14 without giving any excuse.

The Cuttack Family Court also accepted Varsha’s petition seeking interrogation in the case. Besides, the court also accepted Anubhav’s petition seeking permission to correct the place of their marriage. The actor when he filed the divorce petition had wrongly written the place of their wedding.

It is to be noted here that the marital dispute cases of the star couple are under trial in the court.