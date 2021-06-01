Jajpur: The body of a young girl was allegedly buried in the cremation ground by her family members without the knowledge of Police. Following allegation of foul play and in absence of satisfactory answers about the death, Police dug out the body. The murder mystery is expected to be solved after coming up of the post mortem report. The incident took place in Aruha area under Dharmasala Police limits in Jajpur district of Odisha.

As per reports, late Ananta Jena’s daughter Upasana Jena of Aruha village died last Sunday. Following her death the family members allegedly buried her body in the cremation ground of the village without public knowledge.

After foul play suspected in the case, following the directive of Jajpur SP, Police went to the house and enquired about death of the girl to the family members. However, as the family members could not provide satisfactory answers, Police decided to dig out the dead body to ascertain whether it is a case of natural death or murder.

Accordingly, Jajpur Road SDPO Chinmay Kumar Nayak, Additional Tehsildar Sital Agrawal, Dharmasala PS IIC Saroj Kumar Sahu along with other cops went to the cremation ground in the village and dug out the dead body of the girl. The body has been sent to Jajpur for post mortem.

Many stories are ripe in the area over the suspicious death of the girl. Despite the presence of the widow mother of the deceased and her brother, how the girl died and nobody knew.

Police have registered a case in this connection and further investigation of the case is underway.