Falling of stone from Puri Srimandira: Technical Committee meeting today

By Himanshu 0
Falling of stone from Puri Srimandira

Puri: The technical committee of Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha will hold a meeting in the matter of the falling of stone from the temple on last Sunday.

As per reports, on last Sunday a stone had fallen from the South Eastern side of the Jagamohan of Puri’s Srimandira. The matter had been intimated to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for necessary action.  In this matter the meeting of the technical committee of Srimandira will take place today.

Srimandira administration has taken the matter seriously and accordingly taking necessary steps, informed Ajay Kumar Jena, Srimandira Development administrator.

You might also like
State

Youth dies as fire cracker explodes while manufacturing in Odisha’s Ganjam

State

23 years ago on today’s date Super cyclone of 1999 hit & ravaged Odisha

State

Direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Guwahati and to Jeypore, details here

State

Crypto currency worth Rs 1.75 cr seizure in Odisha: Vigilance Directorate takes help…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.