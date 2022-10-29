Falling of stone from Puri Srimandira: Technical Committee meeting today

Puri: The technical committee of Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha will hold a meeting in the matter of the falling of stone from the temple on last Sunday.

As per reports, on last Sunday a stone had fallen from the South Eastern side of the Jagamohan of Puri’s Srimandira. The matter had been intimated to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for necessary action. In this matter the meeting of the technical committee of Srimandira will take place today.

Srimandira administration has taken the matter seriously and accordingly taking necessary steps, informed Ajay Kumar Jena, Srimandira Development administrator.