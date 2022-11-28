Fakir Mohan Univ VC dances in tribal attire, students & staff join: Watch

Balasore: The vice chancellor of Fakir Mohan University in Odisha was recently seen dancing to a catchy number during an event in the University premises. The students and the staff joined him.

Everyone was taken aback by Fakir Mohan University Vice-Chancellor Professor Santosh Kumar Tripathy’s tribal dance. University students dressed in full tribal regalia joined their feet with him.

This was seen on the first evening of the ‘Unurum’ cultural programme, which was held at the Fakir Mohan University in Balasore.

The university staff danced happily with the VC. Prof. Tripathy is known as an ideal Chancellor. He is also a friendly as well as a culture loving person.