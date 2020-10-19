Jajpur: Police on Saturday busted a fake zarda (chewing tobacco) manufacturing unit following raids at Malahata Bazar under Jenapur police limits in Odisha’s Jajpur district and and seized huge quantity of duplicate zarda and tobacco products of reputed brands.

The cops also arrested three persons in this connection. The accused have been identified as Sura Rout, Jagat Rout and Sudam Rout of Malahata village.

According to reports, the illegal zarda manufacturing unit was operating for last few months . On getting information, a police team led by Jajpur SDPO conducted a raid and busted the duplicate tobacco manufacturing unit.

Huge quantities of duplicate zarda manufacturing products, counterfeit empty tin, pouches and cartoons in the brand name of Gopal Zarda 60, Shiv DADA 355, Baba Zarda, Kanaka Zarda, Rasba Chaman Bahar along with weighing machines have been seized, an official said.

A case has been registered at Jenapur police station under section 417/420/482/483/485/487/34 IPC/ Sec 63/65 Copyright Act 1957/ Sec 103/104 Trademark Act 1999/ Sec 20 of Cigarettes and other tobacco products ( Prohibition of advertisements and regulations of trade and commerce production supply and distribution Act 2003. Further probe is underway, official added.