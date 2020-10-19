zarda manufacturing unit busted

Fake zarda manufacturing unit busted in Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: Police on Saturday busted a fake zarda (chewing tobacco) manufacturing unit following raids at Malahata Bazar under Jenapur police limits in Odisha’s Jajpur district and and seized huge quantity of duplicate zarda and tobacco products of reputed brands.

The cops also arrested three persons in this connection. The accused have been identified as Sura Rout, Jagat Rout and Sudam Rout of Malahata village.

According to reports, the illegal zarda manufacturing unit was operating for last few months . On getting information, a police team led by Jajpur SDPO conducted a raid and busted the duplicate tobacco manufacturing unit.

zarda

Huge quantities of duplicate zarda manufacturing products, counterfeit empty tin, pouches and cartoons in the brand name of Gopal Zarda 60, Shiv DADA 355, Baba Zarda, Kanaka Zarda, Rasba Chaman Bahar along with weighing machines have been seized, an official said.

zarda

A case has been registered  at Jenapur police station under section  417/420/482/483/485/487/34 IPC/ Sec 63/65 Copyright Act 1957/ Sec 103/104 Trademark Act 1999/ Sec 20 of Cigarettes and other tobacco products ( Prohibition of advertisements and regulations of trade and commerce production supply and distribution Act 2003. Further probe is underway, official added.

You might also like
State

Funny Video Of Weird Bench Is Going Viral On Social Media; Watch

Nation

Do you know you can check WhatsApp status of others without letting them know? Here’s…

State

Cremation Restrictions At Puri Swargadwar Lifted

State

Nod For 9 Durga Statues Above The Height Of 4 Feet In Odisha, With Conditions

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.