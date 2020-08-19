Rourkela: The Rourkela police today detained a woman for allegedly impersonating herself as an IPS officer and on charges of defrauding a two-wheeler finance company in Basanti Colony here in the city.

The detainee has been identified as Sharmistha Behera, a resident of Dhamnagar area of Bhadrak district.

As per reports, Sharmistha had visited a bullet showroom located in Basanti Colony, she introduced herself as an IPS officer and produced fake cheques, gave down payment of Rs 25,000 and purchased a bullet motorcycle worth Rs 1.9 lakh on loan through a finance company.

On suspicion, the manager of the showroom lodged a complaint at the Udit Nagar police station. The cops then registered a case against her and started a probe into the matter.

Later, in the evening the Udit Nagar Police arrested the imposter IPS officer from a hotel in the City Bazar area. A case has been registered under Penal Code Sec 419/420/468/471 and has been detained for further questioning.

The cops seized police uniform, bullet motorcycle, IPS logo and fake documents from the possession of the woman.

Earlier, the woman was arrested on April 24 for allegedly impersonating an IPS officer and demanding for orderly from the Capital police station in Bhubaneswar.