Fake woman cop arrested in Odisha

Baripada: A fake woman cop was arrested by the police in Rairangpur area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The Rairangpur Rural Police Station arrested one Pratibha Mahanty of Rairangpur on charges of duping people by identifying herself as a cop of Mayurbhanj district police.

Sources said that Pratibha used to wear the police uniform and either used to seek favours or demand things from different people.

The matter came to light after some locals suspected her to be a fake police personnel and informed the local police about the incident.

Soon a team of cop rushed to the spot and detained Pratibha. They also seized recovered a scooty and police uniform from Pratibha’s possession, said sources.

A case has been registered the fake woman cop, added the sources.