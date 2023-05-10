Fake vigilance officer in Odisha: STF finds Rs. 65/- in his bank account!

Advertisement

Puri: In an interesting development in the fraud vigilance officer in Odisha case, only Rs. 65 has been found from his bank account by the STF. The fraud identified as Manoj cheated people of millions of rupees by promising jobs.

The STF is puzzled as to where the money has disappeared, where did so much money disappear from his account? STF has written a letter to RBI to find out how many more accounts are there in the name of fraudster Manoj.

It is noteworthy that there was only Rs 65 in three of his accounts. Manoj’s bank locker will also be checked today. The STF has suspected that millions of rupees were invested by the fraud in the stock market.

An application will soon be made in the court to take Manoj on remand for further questioning. Impersonating himself as Vigilance SP, he was extorting lakhs of rupees from government officials. Crime branch STF has arrested Manoj Majhi of Puri Krishnaprasad block on charges of extortion and threats.

He has allegedly cheated many aspirants of lakhs of rupees by promising them a job. It is worth mentioning that the accused impersonated himself as an SP, Vigilance and demanded Rs. 1 Crore from the complainant, an Additional Chief engineer as well as one other person.

Accordingly a raid was conducted in his village that is Phulbari post office, Titipa police station of Krushnaprasad and was apprehended.

During the interrogation the accused admitted that he was trying to extort money from various government officials as well as some contractors impersonating himself as a senior vigilance officer.