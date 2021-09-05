Fake teacher arrested for submitting duplicate documents in Athamallik of Angul

Angul: A fake teacher has been arrested this morning for submitting duplicate documents since last 10 years in a primary school. The fraud has been identified as Sumanta Kumar Pradhan. He was an assistant teacher at Government Higher Primary School Nilakanthapada.

As per the department’s order, the educational qualifications of all the teachers working in Government Primary Education Department, Athamallik were cross checked in the month of January. During this, it came to light that Sumanta has been taking advantage of his duplicate B.Ed certificate. He has been working in this profession by showing his duplicate certificates since last 10 years.

On getting the information, Athamallik police apprehended Sumanta based on the allegations made against him.

It is noteworthy of that out of a total of 702 teachers, the qualification certificate of 543 teachers were cross checked whereas the rest of them were unavailable.

“These days the number of duplicate certifications has increased due to which we conducted the cross examination of B.Ed certificates of all teachers in Primary Education Department, Athamallik going by the government’s order. Recently on August 31 we received a written notification regarding the forged document following which we filed a police complaint against Sumanta,” said Block Education Officer Athamallik Dasarathi Sundhi.