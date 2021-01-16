Fake Surf Washing Powder manufacturing unit busted in Sambalpur of Odisha

Sambalpur: After a series of fake manufacturing units busted by the Commissionerate Police in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, a fake washing powder manufacturing unit was busted on Saturday in Sambalpur of Odisha.

It seems the illegal business of running fake manufacturing units is not limited to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar but the illegal trade has also spread its wings to the western part of the State.

As per reports, Police conducted raid on the manufacturing unit of Ashis Agrawal located near Nuapada under Bareipali police limits of Sambalpur city and found fake huge bags of washing powder of  Surf brand. During the raid Police seized 244 bags of fake Surf washing powder. In the seized items more number of Rs. 10 pouches of the fake Surf Excel washing powder is there.

A case has been lodged in this connection and further investigation is underway.

