Fake Sauce Manufacturing Unit Busted In Jajpur District

Jajpur: Barchana police in the district busted a fake sauce manufacturing unit at Kundalin village today and seized several raw materials used to make the spurious sauce.

According to reports, Barchana police IIC along with his team and Darpan Tahsildar conducted a raid yesterday night and busted the fake sauce manufacturing unit.

Cops swung into action following the long-pending allegation by the locals about the preparation of fake sauce at the manufacturing unit.

While the fake sauce making unit has been shield, its owner was released after interrogation over the incident.

Meanwhile, samples have been sent for examination and further action will be taken against the owner only after receiving reports of the sample test, said sources.

Locals alleged that fake sauce was being manufactured at the factory and was marketed at different places of the State.