Fake sauce manufacturing unit busted in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A fake sauce manufacturing unit has been busted by the Cuttack Malgodown police in Patrapada area here in the capital city of Odisha today.

According to reports, the Malgodown police of Cuttack had got the tip-off about the fake sauce manufacturing unit in Bhubaneswar.

Soon, the police swung into action by appointing a special team to bust the fake racket of the sauce in the capital city.

After conducting a thorough search to bust the fake sauce unit, the police located the fake manufacturing unit, initiated a raid and seized it.

During the course of the raid, the police collected the samples of the fake sauce.

As per reports, the sample of the fake sauce has been sent to the Food Safety Department by the commissionerate police.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a further investigation into the matter to find any possible connection of people involved or presence more fake manufacturing units.

It is to be noted that, in a similar case of fake manufacturing unite, the commissionerate police busted a fake racket of ‘Telma 40’ tablets in Cuttack. Later, Two accused who were allegedly involved in the fake ‘Telma 40’ Blood Pressure medicine supply surrendered before the Purighat Police in Cuttack.