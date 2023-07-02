Fake policeman arrested for assaulting youth in Bhubaneswar

A fake policeman has been arrested by the Capital city police for allegedly assaulting youth in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. 

The accused has been identified as Ranjan, a resident of Bhubaneswar.

According to police reports, Ranjan has an old enmity with the victim’s younger brother. In the fit of rage, he called the victim to a place in the city and threatened and thrashed him by pretending to be the Inspector in charge of the police station. Later, the victim and his family filed a complaint in the nearby police station about the matter. 

Based on the complaint, the capital police initiated a probe into the matter and nabbed Ranjan. The have arrested the accused and interrogation is underway.

“Accused Ranjan had an old enmity with the victim’s younger brother. Ranjan called the victim to a place and threatened and thrashed him by pretending to be the Inspector in charge of the police station. The accused was arrested,” says Giriraj Shankar Chakraborty, ACP Bhubaneswar. 
