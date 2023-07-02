Fake policeman arrested for assaulting youth in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A fake policeman has been arrested by the Capital city police for allegedly assaulting youth in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Ranjan, a resident of Bhubaneswar.

According to police reports, Ranjan has an old enmity with the victim’s younger brother. In the fit of rage, he called the victim to a place in the city and threatened and thrashed him by pretending to be the Inspector in charge of the police station. Later, the victim and his family filed a complaint in the nearby police station about the matter.

Based on the complaint, the capital police initiated a probe into the matter and nabbed Ranjan. The have arrested the accused and interrogation is underway.