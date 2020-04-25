Fake police officer in Bhubaneswar

Fake Police Inspector Arrested In Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A day after arresting a lady fake IPS officer, the Commissionerate Police arrested a youth in the State capital city for posing as a police inspector on Saturday.

The youth, a resident of Badagada area of the State capital city, has been apprehended by the Khandagiri Police along with one of his associates.

Related News

Cyclonic storm likely on May 1 in Arabian Sea

9 months old infant recovers from Covid 19: Breast feeding…

Odisha Govt seeks application from doctors, nurses,…

19 truck drivers, helpers escape from COVID quarantine…

Sources at the Police said that the accused made a phone call to a girl and identified himself as the Inspector In-charge (IIC) of Khandagiri police station. Besides, he allegedly asked her to resolve a matter.

Earlier on Friday, the Capital Police Station arrested a woman posing as an IPS officer. The woman who was identified as Sarmishta Behera had allegedly called the police reserve force and put pressure to change the duty of a police constable.

Police also had seized a fake uniform and gun from her possession.

You might also like
State

Cyclonic storm likely on May 1 in Arabian Sea

Nation

9 months old infant recovers from Covid 19: Breast feeding best for immunity, proved

State

Odisha Govt seeks application from doctors, nurses, paramedics to be appointed for…

State

19 truck drivers, helpers escape from COVID quarantine facility in Odisha’s Rayagada

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.