Fake police dupes Rs 9 lakh from police in Cuttack

Cuttack: Fake police has duped over Rs 9 lakh from real police in Odisha’s Cuttack district. Four including the main accused has been arrested by the Cuttack police on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Cuttack Additional DCP Anil Mishra informed, that a gang was involved in duping police. The accused used to disguise as higher officials and dupe money from the police. Two officials of Sixth Battalion, identified as Manas Kumar Barik and Saroj Kumar Panda. The gang including main accused identified as Sarojkant Jena duped around Rs 9.8 lakh from the victims.

During investigation, the police arrested the four accused and seized 1 lakh 30 thousand rupees along with gold ornaments. The Addt. DCP also informed that the fraudsters from Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other places of the state.

Further investigation is underway. Detailed reports related to case are awaited.