Fake Odisha government employee arrested, warning issued by STF

Bhubaneswar: Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a fake Odisha government employee on various charges of thuggery, cheating, and impersonation.

The arrested person has been identified as Kishore Kumar Mishra he is a self-proclaimed RTI Activist with a fake ID of the I & PR Department, Government of Odisha.

The man is an MA in Political Science with good command over languages including English. He is a resident of Berhampur but has been living in Koraput for many years.

This refers to STF case no 15/2023. This case was initially registered at Koraput Town Police Station vide case no- 122/2023, 419/420/465/468/470/471/34 IPC, Dated 25.04.2023.

Later the investigation was taken over by STF. The Fake ID card and many other incriminating documents were seized from him.

It is worth mentioning that, Kishore used to cheat, extort people claiming to be RTI activist and also fooling people that he has close proximity with senior officers and can get them crusher license, liquor license, transfer/posting etc.

People were fooled by him since around 2-3 years. Bank accounts of Kishore shows credit of more than Rs. 2 Crore in last 2-3 years with lots of Cash deposits.

Initial investigation suggests that Kishore is a member of a larger group indulging in Thuggery/ Cheating/ impersonation. It was also noticed that this group uses some mule bank accounts including some accounts of dead persons.

They trick people by saving their numbers as some senior officers and when people verify it on ‘True-caller” they start trusting them as genuine. Further investigation is on.