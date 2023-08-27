Fake note racked busted in Odisha, 2 arrested

Balasore: A fake note racket has been busted in Odisha’s Balasore district by the Nilagiri police on Sunday, said reliable reports.

According to reliable sources, a fake note racket was reported from Nilagiri of Balasore district. The police then conducted a probe into the matter.

The Nilagiri police then successfully arrested two accused persons in this connection and has seized as much as Rs. 32, 700/- worth fake notes.

There were 38 pieces of 500 rupees face value notes, 45 pieces of 200 rupees notes, and 47 pieces of 100 rupeese notes.

The two youths arrested were identified as Punchandra Nayak of Nilgiri Santaragdia and Jharpani Mukhi of Kheira area. Last Tuesday, Purnachandra went to the Bank of Baroda kiosk branch to deposit Rs.30,000.

The bank employee returned the note after realizing that it was fake. Later, he bought liquor for Rs. 3000 rupees from the liquor counter with the fake notes. Later, the owner of the counter got suspicious and informed the police.

Later, they had also given the fake notes in grocery stores and fish shops. Balasore SP informed on Sunday that two persons have been arrested after investigation.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.