Fake note found in Cuttack of Odisha, 1 arrested

Cuttack: A fake note was found in Cuttack district of Odisha, one person has been arrested said reliable reports on Wednesday.

According to reliable reports, the alleged accused has been arrested by the Kandarpur police in Cuttack. It is alleged that the man was arrested after he bought goods and tried to pay with a fake note.

Locals immediately gheraoed him and questioned him, he tried to escape when questioned. People immediately informed the Kandarpur police. The police reached the spot and took the man into custody.

The man allegedly belongs to the Nimaisapur village in the outskirts of Cuttack, said reliable reports in this fake note found in Cuttack case.

Reports further say that, two fake currency notes of Rs. 200 face value have been recovered from the man. The police is further investigating into the matter. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.