Fake medicines seized yet again in Cuttack, one detained

Cuttack: The police has seized fake medicines worth Rs 2 lakh from a pharmaceutical distributor in silver city Cuttack on Monday. The Drugs Control department and Purighat police jointly conducted a raid and seized over Rs 2 lakhs worth of duplicate medicine. The police has also detained one person involved in this case.

Earlier, raids were conducted in various parts of the state on the orders of Health Secretary Shalini Pandit after allegations of various stores dealing in counterfeit drugs in Odisha.

The Government of Odisha has constituted a Special Task Force Team (Drugs Enforcement Squad) to investigate the details of procurement of the spurious drugs in Bargarh and Jharsuguda District.