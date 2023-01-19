Fake medicine racket in Odisha, 1 detained in Bargarh

Bargarh: In a fake medicine racket in Odisha, one person has been allegedly arrested by the Bargarh Town Police on Wednesday in this regard.

According to reports, a medicine businessman Sunil Kumar Agarwal has been detained by the Bargarh Town Police.

After the arrest, the accused Sunil Agarwal has been forwarded to the Court. The drugs inspector refused to give any response regarding the incident.

There are reports that, there is a rumor that fake medicines are being sold in Bargarh Medical Store across Bargarh district.

After allegations of various stores dealing in counterfeit drugs in Odisha, raids were conducted in various parts of the state on the orders of Health Secretary Shalini Pandit.