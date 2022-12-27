Fake medical drugs worth Rs 1.70 Lakh seized in Jharsuguda

State
By Abhilasha 0

Jharsuguda: Fake medicines worth Rs 1.70 lakh have been seized from a Amit medical agency in Jharsuguda. The sale of medicines has been prohibited.

The owner of the medical agency Amit Kumar Saraogi informed he bought the medicines from a party in Banarasi with valid Drug Rules, Drug DL and Drug GST . He brought medicines worth Rs three to four lakhs.

Related News

Father, Son dies of Diahorrea in Jharsuguda

Massive fire breaks out at factory in Jharsuguda

Odisha: Assistant Engineer, Engineering School Principal…

Odisha: Gambling den busted in Jharsuguda Jungle, 18…

However, he even told that he did not have any appropriate machine to check the authencity of the medicines and it is the work of government.

All the distributors have been informed about the same. We are just waiting for the completion process, informed medical agency owner Amit.

Further investigation is on and action will be taken as per law against the agencies selling the fake drugs.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.