Fake Maoists arrested In Odisha

Fake Maoists Arrested In Odisha, Extortion Bid Foiled

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhawanipatna: Kalahandi district witnessed a strange incident today, three youths were arrested while trying to extort money from a businessman by posing as Maoists.

The 3 arrested persons have been identified as Deba Prasad Nayak, Gangaram Bemal and Chandra Rout.

The trio had threatened  the businessman Tulasiram, over phone and had demanded Rs 10 lakh posing as Naxalites, say reports. The trio had threatened to kill him if he informed police about the matter.

They extorted Rs. 70,000 and demanded a second installment. The businessman suspected it to be a fake call and filed a complaint at Jaipatna police station.

The police has arrested the trio and is questioning them.

You might also like
State

4 Critical As 2 Trucks Collide Head-On In Odisha’s Jajpur

State

Cops Test Positive For Covid-19 In These Districts Of Odisha

State

3-Day Shutdown Announced In Kamakhyanagar NAC

State

Woman Dies Due To Electric Shock In Odisha’s Keonjhar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.