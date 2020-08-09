Bhawanipatna: Kalahandi district witnessed a strange incident today, three youths were arrested while trying to extort money from a businessman by posing as Maoists.

The 3 arrested persons have been identified as Deba Prasad Nayak, Gangaram Bemal and Chandra Rout.

The trio had threatened the businessman Tulasiram, over phone and had demanded Rs 10 lakh posing as Naxalites, say reports. The trio had threatened to kill him if he informed police about the matter.

They extorted Rs. 70,000 and demanded a second installment. The businessman suspected it to be a fake call and filed a complaint at Jaipatna police station.

The police has arrested the trio and is questioning them.