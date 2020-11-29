Kandhamal: The Kotagada police has arrested a youth pretending to be a Maoist in Kandamal district of Odisha today.

As per reports, the youth was collecting extortion money from Uttam Uthana Singh, who was a Gram Rozgar Sevak in the Dharakota panchayat by posing as a Maoist.

Uttam said that he even received death threats from the youth for not giving him money. At last Uttam registered a complaint regarding this in Kotagada police station.

After the FIR was registered, the police started a investigation and arrested the fake Maoist.