Fake loan app case in Odisha: Mumbai Police takes 3 accused persons on remand

Bhubaneswar: The Mumbai Police on Sunday took Nitin Mallik, one of the accused persons in the fake loan app case, on remand for interrogation.

According to reports, the VP Road Police took Nitin Mallik on remand on the strength of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, 4th Court, Girgaon, Mumbai.

The SDJM Court in Bhubaneswar permitted the VP Road Police to take the accused on remand after he was produced before it today.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha Crime Branch’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had arrested Nitin Mallik from Harinagar police limits in New Delhi for his involvement in the fake loan app case.

A team of West Region Cyber Police, BKC Bandra of Mumbai also took two other accused persons – Sushant and Rakhit – on remand to interrogate them over the case.

It is to be noted here that several cases over the fake loan app are pending against the accused persons in different police stations across the State.