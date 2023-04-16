Fake job racket busted in Odisha, 4 arrested

Sundargarh: A fake job racket has been busted in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Sunday, said reports and as many as four persons have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Sushant Majhi, Chaitanya Tanti, Madan Gardia, Ashish Naik have been arrested and Hemant Naik is reported to be missing.

The accused persons reportedly have duped several job aspirants on the pretext of providing government jobs.

Several victims have lodged complaints, the Sundargarh Town Police launched a manhunt and arrested the accused persons.

The cops also conducted a raid at a shop owned by one of the accused persons at Mission Road and seized several incriminating materials including computer, printer used in preparation of the fake documents.

The aspirants were promised jobs as attendants, receptionists, supervisors, security guards, and data entry operators. Further investigation is underway.