Fake jawan in Puri of Odisha spotted during Independence Day celebrations, detained

Puri: A fake jawan has been caught in Puri district of Odisha on Tuesday that is on the occasion of Independence Day, say reliable reports.

The incident has been reported from Talabania Indoor Stadium in Puri. The man was in attendance at the event dressed as a jawan.

The local police was informed that the man was posing as a jawan and he was immediately detained.

The man posing as the fake jawan has been identified as Sunil Kumar he belongs to Kumbharapada area of Puri.

Sunil is being questioned by the police as to the motive behind posing as a jawan. Detailed report awaited.