Fake Instagram account created in Actor & MP Anubhav Mohanty’s name, miscreant asks for money

By Himanshu 0
Fake Instagram account in Anubhav Mohanty’s name

Cuttack: A fake account has allegedly been created on social media site Instagram in the name of actor cum MP from Odisha Anubhav Mohanty.

The fake account holder is asking for money to others through this account posing as Mohanty. The actor has lodged a complaint in this matter at the Cyber Police Station in Cuttack.

As per reports, after hacking the original account of Anubhav Mohanty on Instagram the cybercriminal has managed to take possession of the gears to handle the said account himself. He has reportedly blocked the original account to Anubhav and asking for donation through this account.

Further details awaited.

