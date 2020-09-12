Fake Honey Factory Busted In Odisha’s Cuttack, 1 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Malgodown police busted a duplicate honey factory at Chamada Godown Gali of Ranihat Canal Road in Cuttack district and arrested one in this connection.

The arrested person has been identified as Chandi Rao.

Acting on tip-off, Malgodown police along with their team of police officers conducted a raid at the duplicate honey factory. The team seized 180 gangajal, 3456 gulabjal,1196 duplicate honey,480 bottles of panchajal,aguru and other puja items during the raid.

All the stock was seized and the detailed assessment of the seized material was underway.

