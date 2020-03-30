Bhubaneswar : Amid coronavirus scare, the Drug Control officials on Monday busted a fake hand sanitiser manufacturing company in Jharapada are here in Odisha.

According to reports, the officials seized duplicate hand sanitisers worth Rs 2 lakh and huge quantities of artificial colours and other chemicals during raids at the manufacturing unit.

These hand sanitizers were being manufactured without any licence, an official said.

Two persons have been detained in this connection.

