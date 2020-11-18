Malkangiri: The Podia Police in Odisha’s Maoist-affected areas of Malkangiri district arrested a fake godman on charges of sexually assaulting a woman on Wednesday. The arrested fake godman has been identified as Apurba Pal.

A woman of MV-66 area reportedly met Pal as she used to fall sick often and informed him about her health conditions. After knowing about the details of the woman, Pal asked her to organize a prayer ceremony.

When the prayers were over, the accused reportedly asked the woman’s husband to dump the puja items in the water. Abiding by Pal’s advice, the woman’s husband went to the river side. In the meantime, the accused allegedly raped the woman taking the advantage of her loneliness.

The matter came to the light when the rape survivor informed the matter to her husband following which the couple filed a police complaint against the fake godmen.

Based on their complaint, Podia Police swung into action and arrested Pal and forwarded him to the court.