Fake film producer arrested for stealing concrete mixture machine in Odisha

Keonjhar: A man was arrested on charges of stealing a concrete mixture machine in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Supanshu Mohanty, a resident of Mehendi Nagar village under Kendrapara Sadar police limits.

According to reports, Supanshu, who used to identify himself as either a film producer or a contractor, reportedly lifted the concrete mixture machine from the Ghatagaon area with the help of a rented vehicle on February 12

The police started an investigation after the owner of the concrete mixer machine, Binod Kumar Rath filed a written complaint at Ghatagaon Police station.

Based on the complaint, cops started an investigation and arrested Supanshu from Hantapada village in Kendrapara district and forwarded him to the court.

It is to be noted here that Khallikote police had arrested Supanshu in December, 2022 for stealing a concrete mixer machine from the Khallikote area of Ganjam district.