Fake Excise officers held in Odisha’s Sundergarh dist

Sundergarh: The villagers thrashed as many as 10 fake Excise officers and handed them over to Police in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in Kusa Pada village under Sundergarh Sadar Police limits of the district.

As per reports, a few miscreants posed themselves as Excise officials and pretended as conducting raid to seize illicit country liquor. Along with sticks and shabala they reached to a woman’s house in a Bolero vehicle. When they were trying to enter into her house, the villagers asked for their identity. However, soon the villagers found that these are fake officers.

The villagers then thrashed the fake Excise officials and informed the Police. Sundergarh Sadar Thana police reached the spot and detained the fake officers.

The villagers have complained that goons from nearby liquor plants are regularly visiting the village and looting the people posing them as Excise officials. They have complained that though the administration has been alerted about this several times, yet not firm step has been taken over this issue.