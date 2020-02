Fake Examinee Held From Matric Exam Centre In Balasore, Odisha

Balasore: A fake candidate/examine has been held from a matric exam centre at Balasore.

The fake examinee has been caught from Radhanath Higher Secondary School of Paunsakuli under Sighla Police limits of Balasore district.

The centre superintendent and observer spotted the candidate and called the police.

The fake examinee has been arrested by the police.