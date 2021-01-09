Fake Engine Oil Manufacturing Unit Busted In Jajpur Of Odisha

By WCE 4
fake engine oil in odisha

Jajpur: A fake engine oil manufacturing unit was busted by police at Chandbali area of Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday.

According to reports, Chandbali police under the supervision of  Jajpur SDPO conducted a raid today and busted the counterfeit engine oil manufacturing unit. However the workers of the factory fled the premises before the raid.

The factory operated without any license and was allegedly manufacturing fake engine oil by using rejected oils from various companies. The cops have suspected that the manufactured engine oil was not only sold in Odisha but also in out-states.

Further investigation is underway for the discovery of new evidence in the incident.

