Fake encounter in Malkangiri! Locals block road to get deceased man’s body

Malkangiri: Traffic movement on Jeypore and Malkangiri was affected after some locals staged a road blockade at Katameta Chhak on NH-326 of Malkangiri district demanding the body of one of the deceased persons who were killed in an encounter by the security forces earlier this week.

It is to be noted here that police on Friday informed that the security forces had killed two Maoists in an encounter in Malipadar forest under Boipariguda block of Koraput.

One of the deceased persons was identified as Ghana Kamar, a native of Sargiguda village under Mathili block of Malkangiri district.

Meanwhile, claiming that Ghana Kamar was a daily labourer and he was killed by the security forces on November 11, his family members along with the locals blocked the Jeypore-Malkangiri main road.

Terming the encounter as ‘fake encounter,’ they demanded Ghana Kamar’s body.